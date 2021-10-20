October 20, 2021

UPDATE ON ‘THE CHOSEN’ TRAIL-BLAZING SERIES: “The Chosen” crowd-funded series on the life of Jesus Christ is nearing the launch of its third season and to date it has set new high marks in multiple categories. Among the most notable is how the series has proven crowd-funded entertainment has an exciting future, and not just in religious programming.

Writer and director Dallas Jenkins conveniently summarizes the first two seasons and provides a peek at what’s coming in season three. Things are about to get significantly more tense! BTW, one need not be a follower of Jesus to appreciate the stagecraft, acting and screenplay quality of this production.