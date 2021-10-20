October 20, 2021

YOUR WOKE NAVY: Long Chain of Failures Left Sailors Unprepared to Fight USS Bonhomme Richard Fire, Investigation Finds. “A cascade of failures – from a junior enlisted sailor not recognizing a fire at the end of their duty watch to fundamental problems with how the U.S. Navy trains sailors to fight fires in shipyards – are responsible for the five-day blaze that cost the service an amphibious warship, according to an investigation into the July 2020 USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) fire reviewed by USNI News.”

Damage control used to be one of the Navy’s not-so-secret weapons, but at least now our sailors are trained to be more sensitive.