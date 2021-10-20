October 20, 2021
MEANWHILE: Media Strategy to Inflate Joe Biden Poll Numbers is “Lower Your Expectations”.
My expectations of the US media are below those of the old-style Pravda. Heck, they’re slower than some stuff I scraped off my shoe earlier.
MEANWHILE: Media Strategy to Inflate Joe Biden Poll Numbers is “Lower Your Expectations”.
My expectations of the US media are below those of the old-style Pravda. Heck, they’re slower than some stuff I scraped off my shoe earlier.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.