October 20, 2021

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Joe Biden Plays the ‘Inside Game’ Because He Doesn’t Have an Outside Game. “The bully pulpit has been reduced to a walker. Nine months into his tenure, Biden is already a spent force that nobody listens to. In terms of his influence, he went directly from honeymoon to lame duck. It is still likely that the Democrats will pass something this year — and whatever they pass, Biden will sign, and everybody knows it, so his actual leverage is zero.”

