October 20, 2021

THIS IS CNN: CNN Democrat Budget Freakout: ‘Implosion of Mother Earth, Last Act for Democracy.’ “People are literally losing their lives and livelihoods while people play games….West Virginia is one of the poorest states in the United States of America. And you have a senator who is set for the rest of his natural life, and so are his children, and his children’s children. And he want to negotiate away? Senator Manchin, what do you want to negotiate away? Is it child care? Is it the implosion of Mother Earth?”

To be fair, if climate were to somehow make the Earth implode, there would be a lot less call for government child care.