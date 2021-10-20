October 20, 2021

BEYOND VITAMIN D? A global effort to understand why some people are resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infections. “The authors note that the pandemic has served to remind the global community of the remarkable variability in viral response—some people are asymptomatic while others get so sick that they die. They note also the clear differences that researchers have observed; for instance, cases in which a single person in a family remains uninfected while everyone around them gets sick; or people who work in a high-risk environment but who do not get sick. The authors also note that as of right now, no one really knows why there is such variability in response to SARS-CoV-2 infections, though there are clues.”