October 19, 2021

PEPPERMINT PSKAI LAUGHS ABOUT THE SUPPLY CHAIN:

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about why the Biden administration was caught unprepared to handle the current supply chain crunch, especially given experts and business leaders have been warning about it for months. In response, Psaki made jokes about items not getting delivered in a timely fashion.

Psaki refers to “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed,” evidently mocking her fellow Peloton socialists. But as Joe Concha responds, “This kind of pious posturing by Psaki — who is increasingly acting this way as Biden’s numbers fall — is not helping matters. The supply chain crisis is very real [and] will impact the low/middle class The most. But like Klain and inflation, Psaki makes it about an issue for the rich.”

As Comfortably Smug (a handle that would be perfect for Psaki, incidentally) tweets, “People can’t buy milk and gas costs double but Psaki just thinks it’s ‘delayed treadmills.’ I’ve said it before, but the DC and costal elites absolutely hate you.”