October 20, 2021

FOR THE LEFT, MAKING YOUR LIFE WORSE ISN’T A BUG, IT’S A FEATURE: Food prices will go up ‘tremendously’: Billionaire supermarket owner.

Catsimatidis, who is the president of Gristedes and D’Agostino Foods, discussed his concerns about inflation and supply chain issues on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” and warned companies like Nabisco, Pepsi and Coke will begin to prioritize products and raise prices in order to get ahead. . . .

When it to comes to empty shelves, the supermarket owner pointed to companies like Procter & Gamble having a hard time providing enough toilet paper and other paper products, particularly “in the suburbs and the inner city.”

He believes a side effect of the current demand for these products will be financial success for the producers.

“Why give away something when you don’t have to give it away and you make more margin?” Catsimatidis asked. “So I think that now these companies are going to have record profits in the third quarter.”