October 19, 2021

THEY AREN’T EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT ANYMORE:

During a weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pressed to explain her inability to rally both lawmakers and the general public to support the gargantuan $3.5 trillion spending bill that she, President Biden, and Democrat party leadership are pushing. To Pelosi, the issue is a lack of propaganda. That is, she’s frustrated over the lack of any effective public relations campaign that focuses on what the bill will give to people rather than what it will cost them.

Whose fault is that? A fair-minded person would say the responsibility for such an effort falls squarely on the shoulders of the leaders wanting to enact the legislation. But Pelosi’s not a fair-minded person.

“Well I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” the Speaker said to the press gathered in the briefing room.

If you’ve ever wondered how leftists in positions of power view the mainstream media, this is all you need to hear. They see them not only as allies, but as propaganda agents, who bear the responsibility to “sell” Democrat party policy to the American people. It’s an astounding implicit admission from the Speaker.