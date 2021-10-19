October 19, 2021

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Problematic Pallor, Part 362.

“I want to share with people why I didn’t know I was white. Because I think a lot of people don’t know they are white.”

The speaker quoted above is Dr Julia Storberg-Walker, an associate professor of education at George Washington University. A teacher of teachers, of those who will in turn shape young minds, or try to, anyway. Our educator’s realisation of her own “whiteness” — and thus innate wrongness — was, we’re told, a result of “somatic, embodied training,” which is essential, apparently. In order to struggle with one’s “positionality” as a White Devil, a doer of “harm,” a devourer of souls.