October 18, 2021

SENATE NEWS: Club for Growth Alabama U.S. Senate poll: Brooks 55%, Britt 12%, Blanchard 5%, Taylor 5%. “According to the survey conducted October 12-14 on the organization’s behalf by WPA Intelligence, a sample of 506 likely GOP voters overwhelmingly support Brooks in Alabama’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Brooks, who was endorsed by Club for Growth earlier this year, has a 43-point lead over Britt, according to WPA. GOP U.S. Senate hopefuls Jessica Taylor and Lynda Blanchard came in tied at 5% each, with 23% undecided.”