October 18, 2021

THIS IS CNN: Delusional Brian Stelter Rejects Bari Weiss’ Claim Media Censor Certain Stories. Weiss told Stelter, “When we’re not able to say that Hunter Biden’s laptop is a story worth pursuing, the world has gone mad. When in the name of progress, young school children, as young as kindergarten, are being separated in public schools because of their race, and that is called progress rather than segregation, the world has gone mad.”

That sure hits close to home for CNN. The “fiery, but mostly peaceful” riot defenders were too cowardly to even defend their own crew when they were attacked by left-wing mobs. And Hunter Biden’s laptop? No one in the media wanted to touch that story: CNN least of all. But Stelter did rave over Hunter’s memoir, along with beg the media to spend less time on President Biden’s colossal failures and more time playing up his agenda. But he’s not partisan, he’s pro-truth.

Stelter feigned confusion. “Who’s the people stopping the conversation?” he asked, puzzled. Weiss suggested, “People let work at networks, frankly, like the one I’m speaking on right now who try and claim that you know, it was — it was racist to investigate the lab leak theory. It was, I mean, let’s just pick an example.”

The CNN host pretended he had no idea what Weiss was talking about. “[Y]ou say — you say we’re not allowed to talk about these things. But they’re all over the internet.” He added, “I can Google them and I can find them everywhere. I’ve heard about every story you mentioned.”

Ironically, Stelter just made Weiss’s case for her. CNN knows about Hunter Biden’s laptop, for instance, they just don’t want to report on it. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why. He confirmed that with his next sentence: “So, I’m just suggesting, of course, people are allowed to cover whatever they want to cover.”