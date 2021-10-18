October 18, 2021

THIS SHOULD HAPPEN NATIONWIDE: Pennsylvania school board quits over ‘domestic terrorist’ charge.

The Pennsylvania School Boards Association severed ties with the National School Boards Association over a letter comparing parents’ behavior at school board meetings to “domestic terrorism or hate crimes.”

The Pennsylvania association wrote in an internal memorandum that “the final straw” in the organization’s decision to leave the association was a letter sent to President Joe Biden in September “suggesting that some parents should be considered domestic terrorists,” the Daily Wire reported.

“The Governing Board of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association has voted unanimously to cancel the PSBA’s longstanding membership in the National School Board’s Association,” the memo reportedly said.