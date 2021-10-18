October 18, 2021

PATRICK HENRY IS SPINNING IN HIS GRAVE: Hans Bader on Liberty Unyielding reports that a Fairfax County woman obtained documents through Virginia’s freedom of information process about the local school board’s spending on legal fees. Another Fairfax County woman published the documents after deleting confidential information.

Now a state judge has upheld the school board’s demand that the information be removed from the Internet and the documents returned to officials. And guess who filed a brief in support of the board? The American Civil Liberties Union.

“This was a flagrant, obvious violation of Supreme Court rulings declaring that such court orders against speech are unconstitutional ‘prior restraints’ that violate the First Amendment,” Bader writes.

“The Supreme Court has long made clear that people can’t be prevented from publishing information given to them by the government, even when the government gave them that information by mistake, and even when the information is highly private in nature. (See, e.g., Florida Star v. B.J.F. (1989)).

“As of today, the ACLU has not said one word about this highly-publicized instance of censorship, which has been widely discussed in the media in the last couple weeks, such as at Fox News, on TV, and in print publications.”

The saddest part of it is that nobody should be surprised by the Woke ACLU’s silence.