October 17, 2021

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● Shot: Why is Pete Buttigieg still the Secretary of Transportation?

—Karen Townsend, Hot Air, yesterday.

● Chaser: The Buck Stops With No One After Biden’s Afghanistan Debacle.

—Matt Lewis, the Daily Beast, August 19th.

● Hangover: Kamala Harris’ team tries to distance her from fraught situation at the border.

—CNN, June 1st.

● The D.T.s: Who knew that governing was so ‘complicated?’

What does America have to show for having this elite braintrust in the White House? For one, gas prices, inflation and illegal immigration are all sky-high. Plus we have a supply chain crisis on both coasts. Last week, when discussing the gridlock at the ports, President Biden spoke for under six minutes before wandering off the stage as reporters shouted questions at the back of his head, a gesture which has come to characterize his presidency to date.

The truth is that even if Joe were allowed to take questions, he would not have any answers for us. And his team isn’t any better.