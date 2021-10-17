«
October 17, 2021

THE POLICE WILL PROTECT YOU: Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act.

A man detained over the killing of MP Sir David Amess is Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali heritage, Whitehall officials have told the BBC.

Police said the man was being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and officers had until 22 October to question him.

The BBC understands Mr Ali was referred to the UK’s counter-terrorist Prevent scheme some years ago.

Yet another “known wolf.”

As Spiked’s Brendan O’Neill asks: Can we now have an honest discussion about Islamist terrorism?

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:22 am
