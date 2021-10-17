October 17, 2021

BILL AND MELINDA GATES WALK DAUGHTER JENNIFER DOWN THE AISLE FOR HER SECOND WEDDING CEREMONY AFTER SHE SECRETLY MARRIED NAYEL NASSAR YESTERDAY IN MUSLIM SERVICE: Father and daughter then dance to ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ at $2M reception.

Microsoft heiress Jennifer Gates has married Nayel Nassar, 30, during a beautiful ceremony on Saturday afternoon at her home in Westchester, New York.

It was her second set of nuptials of the weekend having previously tied the knot with the Egyptian equestrian in a secret religious Muslim ceremony on Friday night, DailyMail.com has exclusively learned.

The private Muslim ceremony was held on Friday night in the garden of the family’s 142-acre estate in North Salem, New York where a much larger civil ceremony with 300 guests took place on Saturday afternoon.

The bride, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown, stepped out of her mansion flanked by nine bridesmaids dressed in evergreen, who all appeared to be smiling and laughing as they posed for pictures.

One of the bridesmaids was seen holding up Gates’ long veil as the group gathered for pictures with shades of autumn all around.

An eighteen-wheel truck and vans hauled in equipment, while golf carts shuttled staff around the site and down the road to where another set of tents were erected to handle catering.

The police chief, fire chief and town officials stopped by to see the progress. Several cops were stationed alongside the property, along with private security officers who were on hand to protect VIP guests and keep traffic flowing.