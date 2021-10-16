October 16, 2021

I HOPE THEY’LL BE PROSECUTED UNDER THE YOUNGKIN ADMINISTRATION: Loudoun County Superintendent Appears to Admit District Violated State Law by Not Reporting Sexual Assault. “The superintendent of a Virginia school district on Friday appeared to admit the district violated state law in failing to properly report alleged sexual assaults, as a state official confirmed the matter is under review.”

I’d be surprised to see much from Terry McAuliffe, as he’s an old Clinton hand and thus probably has no problem with covering up rape.