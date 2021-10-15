October 15, 2021

WEIRDLY, I MISSED THIS: Former South Philly Judge of Elections Charged in Massive 4-Year Voter Fraud Scheme. “Since the 2020 presidential election, Democrats have demonized Republicans who raise concerns about election integrity. But a new report Wednesday said a staffer of one Philadelphia politician had been engaging in voter fraud as far back as 2015. According to Philadelphia magazine, Marie Beren, 67, faces federal charges for participating in a voter fraud scheme from 2015-2019. The outlet said Beren faces four charges related to voter fraud, one of which is conspiracy.”

Surely it was all over the news.