October 16, 2021

MICHAEL CAINE ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT FROM ACTING:

But in an interview with the BBC Radio program “Kermode and Mayo,” Michael Caine revealed that he likely won’t be taking on any more roles. He’s 88 years old, after all, and he said not many films look to cast an 88-year-old lead. Caine also gave a few other reasons for retiring from acting, including health problems and focusing on writing.

“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part really,” Caine said about”Best Sellers,” his latest film. “Because I haven’t worked for two years, and I have a spine problem which affects my legs so I can’t walk very well.

“And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So I’m now not an actor, I’m a writer,” Michael Caine continued. “Which is lovely, because as an actor you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you start writing without leaving the bed!”

When the interviewer confirmed that Caine was saying this would be his “last picture,” he said, “I think it would be, yeah. There haven’t been any offers honestly for two years, because nobody’s been making any movies I wanna do. Also, you know I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man that’s 88, you know?”