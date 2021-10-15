October 15, 2021

IN FRANCE, ACTIVISTS FOR WESTERN CIVILIZATION: “A polarising figure who has made a TV and writing career testing the boundaries of political correctness, [Eric] Zemmour accuses the political class of allowing a steady erosion of traditional Christian values and national identity in France. Born in Paris to Jewish Algerians who emigrated to metropolitan France in the 1950s, Zemmour points to himself as an example of how France once successfully assimilated its migrant population. Now, he says, waves of immigrants have been allowed to loathe France and push back against its core values.”

Plus, from the comments: “Is Zemmour wrong? Doesn’t seem that way from where I sit, but I’m not sitting in Paris or anywhere else in France. The French young people think he’s right and that’s important. The first step in fixing anything is admitting that there is a problem, so if he’s right, then he’s doing his country an enormous service.”

Also: “Shorter Reuters: It’s now ‘right-wing’ to want to protect your country.” Well, when it’s left-wing to want to destroy it . . .