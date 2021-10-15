October 15, 2021

IS A LIBEL SUIT NEXT? This is fake news: Joe Rogan gets CNN’s chief medical correspondent to admit CNN lied about ivermectin.

CNN claimed this year that talk show host Joe Rogan injected himself with horse dewormer after he contracted the coronavirus.

It was a lie. Not a misstatement or an exaggeration, but an outright lie. Rogan did no such thing. Rather, he took the human version of ivermectin, as prescribed by his doctor.

It’s a perfectly normal and safe drug taken by literally billions of people. Yet night after night, CNN told its viewers Rogan had swallowed livestock paste.

This week, Rogan had a chance to confront CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta over the cable network’s dishonest reporting. Gupta admitted eventually in the interview that, yeah, CNN clearly said things that were not true.