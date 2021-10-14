October 14, 2021
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Backed-Up Cargo Ships Positioned To Spell Out ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’
No word yet if the Babylon Bee’s editor is currently slowly explaining this headline to pedantic lefty Atlantic staffers.
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Backed-Up Cargo Ships Positioned To Spell Out ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’
No word yet if the Babylon Bee’s editor is currently slowly explaining this headline to pedantic lefty Atlantic staffers.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.