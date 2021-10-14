«
»

October 14, 2021

AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Backed-Up Cargo Ships Positioned To Spell Out ‘Let’s Go Brandon.’

No word yet if the Babylon Bee’s editor is currently slowly explaining this headline to pedantic lefty Atlantic staffers.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 9:22 pm
