October 14, 2021

DON’T UNDERESTIMATE JOE’S ABILITY TO F*** THINGS UP:

● Obama’s Defense Secretary Unloads On Biden: Watching Disaster In Afghanistan Made Me Physically Sick.

● Obama Economic Advisor: Buckle Up, Inflation Will Get Out of Control Thanks to a Woke Fed.

● Former Obama ethics official slams Biden White House for avoiding questions on Hunter Biden’s artwork.

● Biden’s approval rating is now 10% lower than Obama at the same point of his presidency and less than half of Americans trust him to get the country out of the pandemic, new poll numbers show.

As Jason L. Riley of the Wall Street Journal noted in August: Biden Is Delivering Obama’s Third Term.

So much so that Obama’s former staffers aren’t happy that Biden can’t hide the decline.

(Classical reference in headline.)