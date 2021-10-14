October 14, 2021

ATLANTIC AUTHOR INTERVIEWS THE EDITOR OF AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: The Christians Who Mock Wokeness for a Living. The Babylon Bee, an online satire publication, has become a popular destination for Christians disaffected with megachurch culture and right-wingers who crave clever commentary about the hypocritical left.

Not surprisingly, there are several of these moments:

[Emma] Green: You guys wrote an article in January 2020 that was shared roughly 3 million times, claiming that Democrats called for the American flag to be flown at half-staff when the Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in an American strike. What makes this funny? I know that’s the worst question to ask somebody who writes jokes. [Kyle] Mann: It’s funny because General Soleimani died and then they called for flags to be flown at half-mast. Get it? Green: But that’s what I’m saying. Besides just saying the joke again, what makes it funny? Mann: Do you want me to explain the joke to you? Because the joke is that General Soleimani died and Democrats were sad. If you don’t know why that’s funny, then you’re not the audience for the joke. The funniest part is that it got fact-checked because it was so believable that Democrats would do that. That’s a real honor.

As Frank J. Fleming tweets, “The interviewer comes off sounding like Data. ‘I don’t understand. Why is this making you laugh, Captain.'”