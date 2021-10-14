October 14, 2021

THIS IS CNN: CNN’s Effort to Clean up the Gupta Train Wreck Interview Proves Joe Rogan’s Point. Don Lemon “also painted a very different picture of the interview than what actually happened, telling Gupta ‘you held your own, though. It was very good’ — when the interview was demonstrably awful for Gupta’s reputation and CNN. But that’s the problem with CNN in a nutshell, and it’s the point that Rogan was making. They don’t care about the truth; it’s all about narrative. Rogan had previously speculated on whether he would have to sue to get them to be honest. I wonder what he’s going to think about this spin, especially after he so eviscerated Gupta. They may have just invited that action.”