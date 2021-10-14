October 14, 2021

DON’T GET COCKY: Victor Davis Hanson Has a Prediction About Midterms Democrats Won’t Want to Hear.

“There’s going to be a reckoning,” the historian said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think whether it’s Mexican-American communities on the border or where I live, or soccer moms mad about what’s being taught in schools, it’s not a top down, woke revolution,” he continued. “It’s a grassroots populist revolution. We’re going to see it in the next midterms I think a lot of these institutions are going to rue the positions they’ve taken and the damage they’ve done.”

After host Tucker Carlson blasted the president over how the vaccine mandates are damaging a wide swath of institutions in America, Hanson pointed out that criticism of the president’s policies are not just coming from conservatives.

“It’s not Tucker Carlson that’s saying this alone,” Hanson noted. “It’s Barack Obama who says the border is unsustainable. Or Larry Summers saying the economic agenda won’t work. Or senators on the Democratic side said Afghanistan is a disaster. So it’s everybody that’s saying ‘what’s going on? We’ve never seen anything like it.”