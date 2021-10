ITS ORIGIN AND PURPOSE, STILL A TOTAL MYSTERY: Kongsberg: Bow and arrow attack appears to be terrorism – officials. “A deadly bow and arrow attack in Norway which left five people dead appears to have been an act of terror, Norway’s security service (PST) said. However a motive has not yet been determined. The suspect, a 37-year-old Danish citizen named Espen Andersen Brathen, had converted to Islam and there were fears he had been radicalised.”