October 14, 2021

HMM: Army Halts Widely-Hyped Multi-Billion Dollar Advanced Augmented Reality Goggle Program. “The U.S. Army has paused the acquisition of advanced augmented reality headsets for its troops, a program it had heavily publicized in recent years. This revelation comes less than a year after the service announced it had awarded Microsoft a contract potentially worth close to $22 billion to produce tens of thousands of these Integrated Visual Augmentation Systems (IVAS) in the coming years.”

Is the technology not ready? The money better spent elsewhere? Something else? No one is saying yet.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): My bet is on “the tech was irretrievably compromised by the Chinese.”