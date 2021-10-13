October 13, 2021

SUPPLY CHAIN: Will Ron DeSantis Save Christmas?

The media has been very busy issuing warnings to American consumers of late. CNN told us to get ready for emptier shelves. News outlets suggested shopping early for Christmas to avoid shortages. Pictures of dozens of container ships off the West Coast that are not allowed to dock have gone viral.

What can a concerned consumer do? Head to Florida.

Last week, the Florida Ports Council put out a press release telling shippers that the state’s ports are open, staffed, and ready for business. “Florida is where your success comes in, and our seaports are the solution to ensure the cargo shipping logjam doesn’t become the grinch that stole Christmas,” said Florida Ports Council President and CEO Michael Rubin. He added, “With inflation growing, shipping and manufacturing industries can save time and money by calling on Florida ports. Why pay to moor off the coast of California, when Florida shipping lanes are open and serving as the gateway for getting goods to America’s market?”

More than 60 ships holding thousands of shipping containers were moored off the California coast when the council sent the letter. Rubin asserted, “Florida is open for business, and we are the solution to help resolve the global supply chain crisis. Instead of waiting off the coast of California, cargo vessels can offload and move their product to Florida and other discretionary markets in the same time it takes to find space in an increasingly congested California.” . . .

Hopefully, shippers will reward Florida’s proactive attitude so that all of the sneakers, toilet paper, toys, and Christmas trees can come ashore sooner than anticipated. According to the Washington Post, the port crisis is also causing rail yards to back up and logjams for truckers. California passed AB 5, which eliminated owner-operators. Another law put restrictions on the age of trucks that could legally operate in the state. These restrictions further impede getting products out of the ports and in and out of the rail yards. Florida doesn’t have any of these restrictive rules.