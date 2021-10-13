October 13, 2021

CHINESE ROBOTAXI WERIDE SAFETY DRIVER APPARENTLY FALLS ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL; HOW CAN THAT STILL HAPPEN? “The video above, captured last month on highway 85 in San Jose, shows a WeRide test robocar with the safety driver apparently asleep at the wheel for at least 45 seconds. The eventual resolution is not shown, but presumably the safety driver later awakened as no problem was reported. WeRide has stated this driver was suspended, and then terminated after an investigation concluded he did not follow their safety procedures and policies. This opens up many questions about what procedures are, or should be in place to prevent safety driver errors, or to handle them if they happen.”