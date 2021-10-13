October 13, 2021

KATIE COURIC COVERED UP RBG’S DISLIKE FOR TAKING THE KNEE: Anchor says she edited 2016 interview to ‘protect’ the justice after she said people who kneel are showing ‘contempt for a government that made a decent life possible:’

In new memoir, Going There, Couric writes that she edited out a part where Ginsburg said that those who kneel during the national anthem are showing ‘contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.’ The published story, which Couric wrote for Yahoo! News in 2016, did include quotes from Ginsburg saying refusing to stand for the anthem was ‘dumb and disrespectful’, but omitted more problematic remarks. But Couric writes in her memoir that she thought the justice, who was 83 at the time, was ‘elderly and probably didn’t fully understand the question.’ The anecdote is the latest controversial revelation to emerge from Couric’s book, which is set to be released October 26.

“Interviews are often edited for length and clarity, of course, but in this case, there’s no excuse* for leaving out the interaction,” David Harsanyi writes:

If RBG was genuinely unable to answer a simple question regarding flag protests, as her friend New York Times columnist David Brooks suggested to Couric, any genuine journalist would have immediately sensed the interaction as newsworthy. If RBG understood the question — which it seems to me is the case as she offers a completely coherent and normal answer about spoiled athletes disrespecting the American flag — it would also have been newsworthy. This was the year Colin Kaepernick began his protests. Couric included RGB’s describing the protests as “dumb and disrespectful” because, in our warped discourse, it is far less incendiary than pointing out protesters are bequeathed “decent lives” by their nation.

As Harsanyi adds, “It’s worth remembering that Couric isn’t new to helpful edits.” Flashback: Katie Couric & Gun Rights: A Study in Dishonesty.

* Just think of Couric as a Democratic Party operative who used to have a Chyron, and it all makes sense.

Evergreen:



