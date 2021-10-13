October 13, 2021

NARRATIVE MANAGEMENT: The One Jon Gruden Email We Can All Agree On…And One the Media Doesn’t Want to Talk About.

“Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a ‘clueless p—-,’ according to new leaked emails.” . . .

I mean, Gruden is right about Biden. I will say that. I think you all agree. But let’s not act like this is some huge story. . . . Gruden’s email about Biden was right. Just like how Lt. Col. Ralph Peters was correct in calling Obama a ‘p**sy.’ Kernels of truth everywhere here.