October 13, 2021

HMM: Biden’s self-defeating decision on executive privilege may come back to haunt him.

The congressional committees currently investigating the January 6th riot recently requested sensitive information from White House files involving internal communications between Donald Trump and his staff during the period in question. Trump immediately requested the files be shielded, claiming executive privilege. But breaking with previous precedents, Biden denied the request and said that the files will be delivered to the committee. That may seem like a cool, “own the cons” thing to do and a way to stick it to the Bad Orange Man, but as one analysis from the Associated Press reveals, this is a move that could come back to haunt Biden and any future presidents from either party. It’s yet another case of needing to be careful what you wish for because you just might get it.

If there are still people in Congress who actually believe that Donald Trump was somehow involved in planning the attack on the Capitol Building, they’re probably in for a great deal of disappointment. But if the courts allow those documents to be revealed, Joe Biden will have set a new precedent that future presidents will be able to draw on. This possibility becomes even more intriguing if Trump decides to run again in 2024 and manages to win a second term.