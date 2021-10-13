October 13, 2021

REDISTRICTING: John Yarmuth, powerful liberal from Kentucky, announces he’ll retire from Congress at the end of his term. “The seat is safely blue, but if the GOP-controlled Kentucky legislature decides to slice up the area, which includes Louisville, into other districts in redistricting it would become much harder for a Democrat to win a seat in the Bluegrass State. Yarmuth is the 11th House Democrat this cycle to announce plans to leave Congress at the end of their term, compared to nine Republicans. Of those 11 Democrats, four are running for governor or a US Senate seat.”