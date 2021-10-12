October 12, 2021

SOME 13TH ANNIVERSARY THOUGHTS FROM LEGAL INSURRECTION’S PROF. WILLIAM JACOBSON: “Gradually and Then Suddenly:” What better wake up call do you need than the fact that you have to worry about your kindergartener being ideologically manipulated at school by teachers and administrators? “We don’t have mean tweets anymore, instead we have a sociopathic federal government that wants to watch over almost every financial transaction we make and labels as domestic terrorists parents who raise objections to their kids being force-fed ideological poison at school. All the while destroying our borders, our energy independence, and the credibility of our military.”