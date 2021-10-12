October 12, 2021

IF YOU CAN’T WIN, CHEAT: Terrified Virginia Democrats Seek to Change Election Laws After Voting Has Already Started. “It was all but inevitable that McAuliffe’s allies would attempt to meddle with election laws using public health as a pretext. Sure enough, the Democrat-dominated Fairfax Board of Supervisors has asked Gov. Ralph Northam to waive the witness signature requirement that Virginia law stipulates for all absentee ballots. Board Chairman Jeffrey McKay insists that the waiver is necessary due to the threat of COVID-19, yet cases are declining.”