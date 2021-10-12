«
»

October 12, 2021

HERD IMMUNITY: “We all got the Covid, so… all the Amish know we got herd immunity. Of course we got herd immunity!… We think we’re smarter than everybody. We shouldn’t be bragging, but we think we did the right thing.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:32 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.