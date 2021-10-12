October 12, 2021
HERD IMMUNITY: “We all got the Covid, so… all the Amish know we got herd immunity. Of course we got herd immunity!… We think we’re smarter than everybody. We shouldn’t be bragging, but we think we did the right thing.”
HERD IMMUNITY: “We all got the Covid, so… all the Amish know we got herd immunity. Of course we got herd immunity!… We think we’re smarter than everybody. We shouldn’t be bragging, but we think we did the right thing.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.