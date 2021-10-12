October 12, 2021
IRA STOLL: The Varsity Blues Trial Is a Reminder of Our Corrupt Criminal Justice System. “Plead guilty and get ‘punishments ranging from probation to nine months in prison.’ Insist on a trial and face decades in prison.”
