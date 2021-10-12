October 12, 2021

FREE SPEECH AND PELOSI’S JANUARY 6 INQUISITION: Writing at The Federalist, John Daniel Davidson puts it bluntly: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is mounting “a brazen attack on the First Amendment rights of peaceful, law-abiding Americans.”

Observes Davidson:

“Let’s be clear on this point. Since its inception, the Select Committee has amounted to a show-trial for House Democrats and leading NeverTrumpers who are attempting to make examples out of ordinary citizens who dared to protest the election, just as President Biden’s Justice Department is throwing the book at anyone connected to the events of Jan. 6 to make examples of them.”