October 12, 2021

RESTAURANT BUSINESS: Brace Yourself for a Mass Exodus of Employees.

Restaurants struggling to hold onto their employees are about to hit by a major setback, according to new research.

A survey of 13,659 wage earners by the online job marketplace Joblist revealed that 58% of restaurant and hotel employees intend to quit their jobs by the end of the year, stoking what the researchers have dubbed The Great Resignation.

If the pattern set by earlier quitters persists, a fourth of the workers will leave the hospitality industry for good. . . . The percentage who said they’re satisfied with their positions dropped to 42%, from a pre-pandemic benchmark of 64%.