October 12, 2021

KEVIN DOWNEY JR: The Rebellion Against ‘Woke’ Has Begun. “Did we not include our pronouns because we are hateful and transphobic, scheming away at how to ‘oppress’ a tiny group of people we rarely encounter? No. For me, it’s because I won’t be told what to do, especially by a microcosm of our society that is backed by communist thugs calling themselves Antifa. I also don’t believe in changing society for a tiny group of people, especially people who a psychiatrist at Johns Hopkins claims have a mental illness. I’d prefer we, as a country, help them get treatment, especially knowing that up to half of trans people will attempt suicide.”