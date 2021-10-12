October 12, 2021

WOKE UNIVERSITIES CAN’T BE TOO CAREFUL ABOUT WHOM THEY HIRE: New job postings at the University of San Diego reflect the university’s plunge into wokeness. Just to get an interview for a job as a philosophy professor, a communications studies professor, or an architecture professor, you must submit “a diversity statement in which you address A) your values with respect to diversity, equity, and inclusion; B) your experience working with minoritized populations and/or on issues that disproportionately affect diverse populations, and C) your plans related to diversity and inclusion in your teaching and research.”

Similar requirements have popped up at other colleges and universities. USD used to be a little better than the average school at avoiding such nonsense. But that was then, and this is now.