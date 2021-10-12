October 12, 2021
BLUE CITY BLUES: Will the Last Office Worker to Leave San Francisco Please Turn Out the Lights?
“There’s nothing to do”, complain some residents of one of the most expensive cities in the world, thanks to the ongoing pandemic restrictions.
The skyscrapers are dark. Retailers are leaving. Crime is surging. The streets remain notoriously filthy.
Residents have had enough and are voting with their feet.
This one is just for our PJMedia/Townhall VIP members, so if you’ve been thinking of becoming a member, you can do so here — and don’t forget to use that VODKAPUNDIT discount code.