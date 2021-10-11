October 11, 2021

SUPPLY CHAIN: Nearly 80,000 shipping containers are piled high in the Port of Savannah, a report says, as the supply chain crisis shows no sign of stopping. “These issues have become common in ports around the world.”

A smart friend wonders: “Can’t help but worry about what this ‘sick out’ at Southwest is going to do to the transportation industry as a whole. Especially since we have ships stacked on top of one another, waiting to be unloaded, at all the major ports. Are they the first domino to fall?”

Everything is more fragile, but the folks running things seem to be oblivious. Or maybe they don’t care.