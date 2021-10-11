October 11, 2021

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Every kid ‘equally uneducated’ in NYC. “New York City’s gifted and talented program will be phased out under a new ‘Brilliant NYC’ plan announced by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, reports Eliza Shapiro in the New York Times… DeBlasio will leave office in three months, notes Shapiro. ‘Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee for mayor and the prohibitive favorite to win next month’s election, has rejected calls to get rid of gifted classes, and has instead said he favors an expansion of the programs into low-income neighborhoods.’”