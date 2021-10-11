«
October 11, 2021

LIONEL SHRIVER: The Most Frightened Nation. The United Kingdom will never be the same now that Covid hysteria has transformed the land of “keep calm and carry on” into a society of bedwetters eager to forsake their liberties.

