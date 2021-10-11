October 11, 2021

DAVID P. DEAVEL: The Empire Strikes Back: DOJ Death Star Aims at Parents.

The decision of the DOJ to do anything on this matter is patently ridiculous for several reasons. First, there is no crisis (for schools) of school board-related violence. The NSBA’s letter only indicated a couple incidents where physical altercations happened and a couple of actual threats. The rest of the incidents involved mockery and claims that Critical Race Theory is being taught—claims that the NSBA terms “misinformation” on the basis of the absurd notion that CRT is only taught in graduate and law schools.

Second, we do have a different crisis in the U. S. well-suited to the attention of federal law enforcement. It is absurd that the FBI and other federal agencies should be spending their time on investigation of parents when the homicide rate increased by 30% in 2020, the highest one-year increase ever, and is predicted to be even higher this year. There is absolutely no reason that the practice of local law enforcement officials investigating local threats should be changed when the FBI has actual murders to deal with. Hey, Attorney General Garland! Have you even solved the mystery of those bombs planted at the Republican and Democratic headquarters on January 5 yet?