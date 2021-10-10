October 10, 2021

JOHN HINDERAKER: “Tomorrow is Columbus Day. Or, at least, it used to be. In many places around the country, like Minnesota, Columbus is out of favor.”

Plus: “It is often said that groveling statements like those issued by Joe Biden reflect self-hatred, but I do not think that is correct. I don’t think liberals hate themselves. On the contrary, I think they are puffed up with unmerited self-regard. I think they hate you. And they associate you–not themselves–with the United States of America.”

Yep. The history they’re peddling is the sort of thing a conqueror might impose on a defeated people to break their spirit.