October 11, 2021

WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Executive Order Bombshell: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, BNB, XRP, Solana And Dogecoin Are Braced For A Massive Earthquake Amid Huge Price Pump. “The executive order, which is still under consideration, would see federal agencies charged with making recommendations on bitcoin and crypto and would touch on “financial regulation, economic innovation and national security,” Bloomberg was told by White House insiders who added a ‘crypto czar’ could be appointed to ‘coordinate agencies’ work on digital currencies.'”